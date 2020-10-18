e-paper
Home / India News / Punjab: Four of family found dead in Faridkot district

Punjab: Four of family found dead in Faridkot district

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 03:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Superintendent of police(SP), Faridkot, Sewa Singh Malhi said the family was originally from Rajasthan.
Superintendent of police(SP), Faridkot, Sewa Singh Malhi said the family was originally from Rajasthan.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

A 40-year-old brick-kiln supervisor, his wife, and their two children were found dead at their house in a village near Faridkot early Saturday morning.

The police suspect that the family members had set themselves on fire.

They said a three-page suicide note signed by the supervisor, wherein he mentioned the hardship faced by the family due to the pandemic induced lockdown as the reason behind taking —was also recovered from their house.

Superintendent of police(SP), Faridkot, Sewa Singh Malhi said the family was originally from Rajasthan. “The supervisor had sent text messages to villagers before ending his life, but everyone was sleeping at that time. The villagers found him and his family, including his 36-year-old wife, dead later,” Malhi said.

“Investigation is on. A forensic team is at the spot. We are trying to ascertain if the children, a 15-year-old daughter, and a 10-year-old son, were awake or if they were burnt alive in their sleep,” he said.

The suicide note also disclosed the details of the dwindling financial conditions of the family, the police said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Creditors approve Jet Airways resolution plan
Kerala calls off meeting to discuss legal options to resolve GST issue
Covid-19: PM Modi pushes poll-like vaccine distribution
Move to reserve beds in pvt hospitals sought to mitigate Covid spread: Jain
Metro to operate at 3rd of pre-Covid passenger capacity, services halved
Foul smell, akin to gas leak, reported from Mumbai's eastern suburbs
Lock up Biden, Hillary: Donald Trump tells supporters at Georgia rally
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
