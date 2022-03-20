‘Punjab govt has already...’: Kejriwal’s dig at BJP over delay in govt formation

NEW DELHI: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the latter is unable to form governments in four states due to infighting within the party and claimed that the AAP government in Punjab under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Mann has already hit the ground running and has taken a number of significant decisions within three days of taking oath.

In a virtual address to AAP Punjab MLAs, Kejriwal said: “The BJP which won elections in four states is unable to form government till now due to infighting within the party. Mann took oath on March 16 and within three days he has done extraordinary work. Entire country is discussing about Mann.”

Kejriwal was referring to the Punjab government’s decisions about withdrawing the security of VIPs, compensation for crop damage, anti-corruption helpline and 25,000 government jobs. Kejriwal said the VIP security was withdrawn for deploying the security personnel for the security of the public. Compensation for the crop damage the farmers suffered last year was announced and cheques will be given to them within three days. The anti-corruption helpline has started showing results and people are feeling the change. “The announcement of 25,000 government jobs is extraordinary. This work has turned the hope of people into faith,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal told the MLAs that they all have to work together under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann and he (Kejriwal) will give guidance like their elder brother.

As the Punjab government embarks upon fulfilling the promises it made to the people during the elections, Kejriwal said that Bhagwant Mann will give a target to each minister and they will have to complete the work within the fixed time frame.

“You must work day and night. If you fail to meet the target, then the public will demand to change the minister,” Kejriwal said in his address.

Kejriwal also referred to the disappointment among a section of MLAs who could not become ministers and said not everyone can be made a minister since the AAP has 92 MLAs and there can only be 17 ministers in the Punjab cabinet. The AAP chief advised the MLAs not to wish for positions of power and advised them to serve people with dedication and compassion.

Asking the MLAs not to get into transfer and posting of officers, Kejriwal stressed that he can tolerate everything but not corruption. “If I get a complaint of corruption (against any MLA), they will not be forgiven and rather they will get severe punishment,” said Kejriwal.

