Children among 11 killed after gas leak at Punjab's Ludhiana factory: 10 updates

At least 11 persons, including three children, were killed and many others are feared trapped inside a factory on Sua Road near at Giaspura in Punjab's Ludhiana after a gas leak on Sunday. The gas leak was first noticed around 7.15am.

NDRF teams reached the spot near Giaspura after the gas leak incident in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

“A team of doctors and ambulances have also been called,” news agency ANI quoted a superintendent of police as saying.

The entire area has been cordoned off and teams of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF from Bhatinda have been pressed into rescue operations.

Top updates on the Ludhiana gas leak:

1. NDRF teams have been pressed into rescue operations. The police sealed the area and vacated the near market.

2. According to the initial inputs, the gas leaked from a block with different establishments including, a cold drink store, a grocery store and a medical clinic.

3. According to local media, Goyal Milk Plant, a factory that produces dairy products, experienced a gas leak from the cooling system.

4. Nearby residents have reportedly fainted in their homes, and it is currently unsafe for anyone to enter the area.

5. The sources said a couple with three children was found dead in the clinic. Four others died in other establishments.

6. Eight persons, including two men, four women and two children, were brought dead to the civil hospital.

7. Umesh Kumar, a local, said woke up in the morning with a foul smell and a headache. They locked all the doors and windows to prevent themselves from the gas. Later, they decided to move out of the house.

8. Shambhu Narayan of Jamalpur said his 40-year-old nephew Kabilash Kumar and his wife Barsha Devi along with three children-- 16-year-old Kalpana, Abhay Narayan, 12, and Aryan, 9, -- have died in the incident.

9. Ram Murat, a local, said his relative Saurav Goyal, 28, and his wife Triti Goyal, brother Gaurav Goyal along with his mother and eight-month-old boy were trapped in the gas leak. The child is out of danger, while the couple and the mother have died. Gaurav's condition is serious.

10. Individuals within a 300-metre radius of the leak are experiencing difficulty breathing, causing people to avoid the area. The police and civil administration officials are on the scene, providing assistance and relief efforts.

(With inputs from Tarsem Deogan and Gurjot Singh)

