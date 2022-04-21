Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab makes face masks mandatory. Has your state also issued orders?
india news

Punjab makes face masks mandatory. Has your state also issued orders?

Covid face mask mandate: Concerned over the rise in Covid cases states that had previously withdrawn the mask mandate have now re-introduced this rule.
Passengers wearing face masks stand in a queue for Covid-19 test at Krantiveer Sangoli Rayanna railway station in Bengaluru (PTI)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 02:54 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Punjab has made wearing of face masks mandatory in crowded places. The order - shared by news agency ANI - cites the 'increasing number of Covid cases in some of the states and UTs' and advises all residents of the state to wear masks.

India on Thursday reported over 2,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours - an increase of 15 per cent from yesterday. Concerned over the rise in Covid cases states that had previously withdrawn the mask mandate have now re-introduced this rule.

Which states, UTs have re-introduced (or retained) mandatory masking?

> Punjab: "Wearing of masks should be ensured in closed environments like public transport (bus, train, taxi and aircraft), cinema halls, shopping malls and departmental stores, and classrooms, offices and indoor gatherings," the order, signed by the principal secretary to state's home ministry, said.

> Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday not only brought back mandatory masking but also re-imposed a fine of 500 on violators. However, despite a raft of cases from schools in Noida and other parts of Delhi NCR, the DDMA said physical classes will continue with stricter SOPs.

> Haryana: Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday said that in view of increasing Covid cases wearing face masks would be made mandatory again in four NCR districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar. Those not wearing masks will be fined, he said.

> Chandigarh: On Tuesday the union territory said masks would be made compulsory again in public places. Residents were also advised to maintain social distancing and follow other Covid-appropriate safety protocols. The decision to bring back masking was made just weeks after the UT administration said it was optional to wear masks and withdrew the fine.

> Uttar Pradesh: On Monday the UP government made wearing of masks mandatory in Lucknow and six districts part of Delhi NCR. A government spokesperson said the districts are Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat, as well as capital Lucknow.

> Bengal: Unlike some other states Bengal did not formally lift the mask mandate from April 1. Some restrictions were eased but people are still required to wear masks in public spaces.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

