Masks mandatory again in four NCR districts of Haryana
Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday said in view of increasing cases of Covid, wearing face masks was made mandatory in four NCR districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar. Those not wearing masks will be fined.
He has sent a team to Gurugram to study the upward trend of Covid but the outcome is yet to come.
Additional chief secretary for health Rajeev Arora said those found without a mask in public will have to pay a fine of ₹500 from Tuesday. “The state government has decided to make wearing of masks mandatory once again in four districts. Till now, the maximum number of cases is being reported from Gurugram district, and as a precautionary measure, masks are being made mandatory in all four districts to prevent further increase,” said Arora.
On Monday, Haryana reported 234 cases,198 of which were in Gurugram, 21 in Faridabad, seven in Sonepat, three in Ambala and one each in Karnal, Rohtak, Jind, Rewari and Fatehabad, Vij said. The state has a Covid positivity rate of 3.22%.
Vij said the government was sending samples to Rohtak for genome sequencing to determine which variant of Covid the patient has contracted, based on which further strategies on how to deal with the rising cases will be decided. The new XE variant is already leading to a rise in cases in Gujarat and some other states, health officials said.
“We are fully prepared to deal with the situation. Our staff is ready with equipment, beds and oxygen, but people need to be alert as well. Citizens must wear masks, use sanitiser and wash their hands regularly,” Vij said.
Chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav said, “Most cases being reported in Gurugram are from people within the same family and those who have a travel history (domestic and international). We are carrying out contact tracing of all immediate contacts of positive cases. Daily testing numbers have also been increased in district. Testing is being done at crowded places on a regular basis to stop spread of the virus.”
On April 2, Haryana had withdrawn the mandatory mask rule with immediate effect in the wake of a significant fall in Covid cases. The Haryana government had issued an order that said: “No penalty or fine shall be imposed for not wearing a mask in public/workplaces”.
-
As prices of sand soar, Punjab government plans to take over mining
/ Chandigarh : Cracking the whip on illegal mining, the Aam Aadmi Party government is planning to take over mining operations in Punjab to check the soaring prices of sand that has jumped to over ₹40 per cubic-foot, an over three fold rise in its cost that has troubled the construction industry in the state.
-
Demanding regular jobs, sacked Covid warriors protest in Karnal
Upset over the termination of their service contract, hundreds of contractual health workers held a protest in Karnal, demanding that their services be restored. Amid police deployment, sloganeering protesters, who gathered from different parts of the state, held a protest at Sector 12 of Karnal and took out a protest march towards Haryana chief minister's residence in Prem Nagar, Karnal.
-
Karnal farmers protest auction of agriculture land of loan defaulter farmer
Agitated over the auction of nearly two acre agricultural land of a loan defaulting farmer, hundreds of farmers associated with farm unions held a protest in Karnal on Monday. The protesters alleged that the bank had sold out his 17 kanal and three marla agricultural land for recovery of a pending loan of ₹17 lakh.
-
Two held for Congress leader’s son’s murder in Yamunanagar
Two days after the 35-year-old son of a Haryana-based Congress leader was shot dead and three others were left injured by a group of men, two assailants were arrested for their involvement in murder, Yamunanagar police said on Monday. They were identified as Harpal and Nitesh, both from Kuruskhetra's Ladwa. The latter usually works for the former, police added.
-
Delhiwale: Connecting India through music
There is no knowing as to which song in which language may waft you over while passing by this music store. One afternoon, it was a Haryanvi folk number, while another time it was a satire song in Kumaoni. Its continuance reflects in the owner's failure to find a “better line of work”. Owner Rajendra Gupta, he founded the shop in 1992. “I started my business by stocking Hindi, Haryanvi and Punjabi songs.”
