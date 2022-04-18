Covid: UP govt makes wearing of mask compulsory in 6 NCR districts, Lucknow
- The increase in Covid cases has had an impact on the districts falling under the national capital region (NCR).
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states, an official said.
The increase in Covid cases has had an impact on the districts falling under the national capital region (NCR). Keeping this in mind, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said here.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who issued the directive on Monday, has asked officials to identify people in these districts who have not been fully vaccinated yet and administer the jab to them on priority while getting those with Covid symptoms tested, he said.
In the last 24 hours, 65 new Covid cases have been confirmed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 20 in Ghaziabad and 10 in Lucknow, the official said, adding that the chief minister has ordered “close monitoring” of the situation.
In view of the improving COVID-19 situation, the Uttar Pradesh government had given relaxation in wearing face mask earlier this month.
In the genome sequencing of samples of Covid positive patients in NCR, only the Omicron variant of Covid has been confirmed, the official said.
According to experts, it is possible that the number of Covid cases may rise in the coming days but the chances of patients needing hospitalisation or becoming very serious are slim. However, people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, the official said.
At present, the total number of active Covid cases in the state is 695. In the last 24 hours, over 83,000 tests were done of which 115 new corona cases were confirmed, he said.
During the same period, 29 people were treated and discharged from hospitals, he added.
The official pointed out that the progress of the Covid vaccination campaign in the state is “satisfactory”, but there is a need to accelerate the vaccination of children.
More than 86.34 per cent of the state’s adult population has received both doses of anti-Covid vaccine while over 94 per cent of adolescents in the 15 to 17 age group have received their first dose, he said.
The chief minister also said people should be made aware about the importance of booster dose, the official said.
-
LMC starts drive to promote digital transactions among street vendors
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is conducting special camps for street vendors in all the 8 municipal zones and main markets of the city wherein they are given training in doing digital transactions as well as how to keep their accounts safe from fraudsters. The camps, which began from April 14 and continue till first week of May, started on the directives of the urban development department.
-
Delhi sees marginal dip in daily Covid tally with 501 cases, no deaths reported
Delhi on Monday reported a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases, the government health bulletin reported. The national capital reported 501 cases in the last 24 hours, while no deaths were reported due to the virus. However, the positivity rate increased to 7.72 per cent, the bulletin read. With this, the total number of covid-19 cases now stands at 18,69,051. The total deaths due to Covid-19 stands at 26,160.
-
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi BJP claims links between 1 accused and AAP
Delhi BJP leaders on Monday claimed links between Jahangirpuri violence accused Md Ansar and the ruling AAP, saying police should probe why 'masterminds' of the incident were "found associated with a particular party". In a letter to AAP supremo and Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him to expel Ansar from the party.
-
SAD chief seeks Beant Singh assassin Rajoana’s release
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the release of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is serving jail term for assassinating former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. The SAD president also made a similar plea to Union home minister Amit Shah. Rajoana was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others on August 31, 1995.
-
After UP, Haryana says masks must in these 4 NCR districts | Check details
As cases of Covid-19 are once again rising in several states, fuelling fears of a fourth wave, the Haryana government has made it mandatory to wear face masks in four districts falling in the national capital region. According to news agency PTI, Haryana health minister Anil Vij has said wearing masks has been made compulsory in four districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar – due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics