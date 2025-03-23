Chandigarh, The Punjab Police Sunday said it has busted a narco-terror module with the arrest of four people including a father-son duo and recovered 4 kg of heroin from them. Punjab: Narco-terror module busted; father-son among 4 arrested with 4 kg heroin

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based drug smugglers.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the State Special Operations Cell , Amritsar, he said.

"In an intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence , Amritsar, busts a narco-terror module and apprehends four persons and recovers 4 kg of heroin from their possession," the DGP posted on X.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh and his son Navjot Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran road in Amritsar; Aniket, a resident of Chheharta in Amritsar; and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, a resident of village Sheron in Tarn Taran.

Meanwhile, a Punjab Police statement said the police teams have also impounded a black-coloured auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle, which were being used by the accused for transporting drug consignments.

According to the statement, DGP Yadav said that the CI, Amritsar had received reliable inputs that some individuals, who are in direct contact with the Pakistan-based drug smugglers, recently received a drug consignment from Attari area to further supply to local peddlers.

Acting swiftly, police teams from CI, Amritsar conducted a raid near Government Hospital in Naraingarh in Amritsar and arrested the four accused and recovered 4kg heroin from their possession, he said.

The DGP said preliminary investigations have revealed that the gang was being managed by a foreign-based individual identified as Bhullar.

Probe also revealed that accused Sukhwinder and his son Navjot had received 4kg heroin consignment from an unknown person in Rajatal village in Amritsar, of which, they distributed 2kg to Aniket and Gurpreet Singh for further supply.

According to the statement, Sukhwinder's another son identified as Harmanjit Singh alias Harry and Aniket's brother identified as Sagar were arrested in a drug-related case by Anti-Narcotic Task Force in SAS Nagar in January 2025 and are currently lodged in the Amritsar jail.

Yadav said that their involvement in this smuggling network is also under investigation.

The DGP asserted that the Punjab Police remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle organised crime and ensure peace and harmony in the state.

Further probe is on to uncover deeper connections within this network by establishing backward and forward linkages, he said, while adding that more recoveries and arrests are expected in the coming days.

