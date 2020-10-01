e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Punjab: Northern Railways cancels, short-terminates trains due to farmer agitations

Punjab: Northern Railways cancels, short-terminates trains due to farmer agitations

The 02425 /02426 New Delhi- Jammutawi -New Delhi Rajdhani express train journey commencing on October 2 has been cancelled. The 02053 /02054 Haridwar - Amritsar-Haridwar express special train and the 04652 Amritsar - Jaynagar express special train commencing their journeys on October 2 have been cancelled.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:26 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
The Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways Deepak Kumar issued a release in this regard.
The Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways Deepak Kumar issued a release in this regard.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
         

Keeping in view the farmers’ agitation in Punjab against farm bills, Northern Railways said on Thursday that some trains will be cancelled, short terminated or diverted.

The Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways Deepak Kumar issued a release in this regard.

The 02425 /02426 New Delhi- Jammutawi -New Delhi Rajdhani express train journey commencing on October 2 has been cancelled. The 02053 /02054 Haridwar - Amritsar-Haridwar express special train and the 04652 Amritsar - Jaynagar express special train commencing their journeys on October 2 have been cancelled.

The 02903 Mumbai Central- Amritsar express journey commencing on September 30 will be short terminated at Ambala.

Consequently the 02904 Amritsar- Mumbai Central express journey commencing on October 2 will short originate from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Amritsar-Ambala.

The 02925Bandra T.- Amritsar express journey commencing on October 1 will be short terminated at Ambala. 02926 Amritsar- Bandra Terminus express journey commencing on October 3 will short originate from Ambala. It will also remain partially cancelled between Ambala -Amritsar-Ambala.

The 02715 Nanded -Amritsar express journey commencing on October 1 will be short terminated at NewDelhi. Consequently the 02716 Amritsar- Nanded express journey commencing on October 3 will short originate from New Delhi and It will remain partially cancelled between New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi.

The 03307 Dhanbad- Ferozpur express journey commencing on September 30 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently the 03308 Ferozpur-Dhanbad express journey commencing on October 2 will short originate from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Ferozpur-Ambala.

The 04673 Jaynagar -Amritsar express journey commencing on October 1 will be short terminate at Ambala.

Consequently the 04674 Amritsar-Jaynagar express journey commencing on October 2 will short originate from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Amritsar-Ambala.

The 2057 New Delhi-UnaHimachalexpress journey commencing on October 2 will be short terminate at Ambala .

Consequently, the 02058 UnaHimacha-NewDelhi express journey commencing on September 30 will short originate from Ambala and It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala -UnaHimachal- Ambala.

The 00901Bandra T.- Jammutawi Parcel special journey commencing on September 30 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently the 00902Jammutawi -Bandra Terminus parcel special journey commencing on October 2 will short originate from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala -Jammutawi -Ambala.

The 00464 Amritsar -Howrah parcel express journey commencing on October 2 will short originate from Delhi. It will remain partially cancelled between Delhi -Amritsar .

The 05909 Dibrugarh -Lalgarh express journey commencing on September 30 will be diverted to run via Rohtak -Bhiwani -Hisar -Hanumangarhand while the 05910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh express journey commencing on October 1 will be diverted to run via Hanumangarh -Hisar -Bhiwani -Rohtak .

tags
top news
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
KXIP vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians thrash Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs
KXIP vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians thrash Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In