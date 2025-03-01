Punjab: Passenger held with ₹8.17 crore worth of narcotics at Amritsar airport
Mar 01, 2025 01:58 PM IST
Mandeep Singh arrived from Malaysia on February 26 with 8.17 kg of suspected ganja worth ₹8.17 crore in his baggage, which was detected during inspection.
A passenger at Amritsar airport was arrested for possession of narcotics worth about ₹8 crore, customs officials said on Saturday.
They said the passenger, Mandeep Singh, arrived in a flight from Malaysia on February 26.
When his baggage was inspected, officials found 8.17 kg of a narcotics substance that appeared to be ganja, with an estimated value of ₹8.17 crore.
Singh has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, they said.
In a separate case, customs officials said they seized 400 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Singapore.
They said a gold chain and bangle, valued at about ₹35.60 lakh, has been seized from him.
