Punjab: Passenger held with 8.17 crore worth of narcotics at Amritsar airport

PTI |
Mar 01, 2025 01:58 PM IST

Mandeep Singh arrived from Malaysia on February 26 with 8.17 kg of suspected ganja worth ₹8.17 crore in his baggage, which was detected during inspection.

A passenger at Amritsar airport was arrested for possession of narcotics worth about 8 crore, customs officials said on Saturday.

Singh has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, police said. (File)(PTI)
Singh has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, police said. (File)(PTI)

They said the passenger, Mandeep Singh, arrived in a flight from Malaysia on February 26.

When his baggage was inspected, officials found 8.17 kg of a narcotics substance that appeared to be ganja, with an estimated value of 8.17 crore.

Singh has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, they said.

In a separate case, customs officials said they seized 400 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Singapore.

They said a gold chain and bangle, valued at about 35.60 lakh, has been seized from him.

