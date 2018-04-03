Punjab police bust ISI-backed module planning to disrupt IPL matches

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police on Tuesday foiled attempts made by Pakistan-based agency ISI to propagate the ‘Referendum -2020’ on Khalistan by highlighting the issue in Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be held in Mohali this month and setting buses and liquor vends afire.

Four youngsters from Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district, who were reportedly trained through social media by an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent, were arrested by the police when they were on their way to set a liquor vend on fire.

A police spokesperson said initial investigations revealed that a Facebook page — Referendum 2020 — was being popularised in Punjab by pro-Khalistani elements in Pakistan and Europe.

“The four arrested on Tuesday were active on the page where they came in contact with a fake profile created by a Pakistan-based ISI agent called ‘Fateh Singh’ on Facebook. Singh radicalised these four so that they could be used later to create disturbance in Punjab,” the spokesperson said.