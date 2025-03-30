Chandigarh, The Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a trans-border narco-smuggling network with the arrest of two persons and the seizure of six kilogrammes of heroin. Punjab Police busts trans-border drugs smuggling network, arrests two

According to preliminary investigations, the contraband was sent by Pakistan-based smugglers, the police said.

The Tarn Taran Police dismantled a trans-border narco-smuggling network and arrested two drug smugglers, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Hardeep Singh alias Deep and Harjeet Singh both residents of Thathi Sohal in Tarn Taran were arrested and six kilogrammes of heroin was seized, he said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the role of Pakistan-based smugglers who sent the contraband," he further said and added both accused had criminal records.

Apart from recovering the heroin, police teams also impounded the car used to smuggle the drugs.

In a statement later, Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers Billa and Shah, who were delivering drugs consignments from across the border.

A probe revealed that the consignments were being dropped from drones, he added.

Further investigations are underway to establish backward and forward linkages. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, the police chief said.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling drug cartels and making the state drugs-free, Yadav said.

Deputy Inspector of General Harmanbir Singh Gill said efforts were being made to uncover the entire network of suppliers, dealers and buyers, as well as ascertain the total quantity of drugs received by the arrested accused so far.

Sharing details of the operation, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Rana said a police team conducted a targeted operation on the basis of reliable inputs about Hardeep and Harjeet's involvement in drugs smuggling and apprehended them from Bhusse village with the contraband.

