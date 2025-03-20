Punjab Police clears Shambhu, Khanauri protest sites, detains farmers’ leaders

Punjab Police cleared protest sites at Shambhu and Khanauri borders on Wednesday, removing barricades, vehicles, and temporary structures that had blocked the highways for over a year. Punjab Police demolished tents at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, where farmers had been protesting over various demands on Wednesday.(ANI)

Police said that the two highways would be reopened soon after dismantling the structures and removing the trolleys and other vehicles that had been stationed by the farmers, who have been protesting since February last year.

Farmer leader Guramneet Singh Mangat told the media that several farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, were detained in Mohali while they were on their way to the Shambhu protest site after meeting the central delegation led by Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema defended the eviction of farmers from the protest sites, saying that the prolonged closure of the two highways had severely impacted industries and businesses.

He added that the highways, which are vital for the state’s economy, had been blocked for over a year, affecting trade and employment.

“The AAP is committed to providing jobs to youths, and industries can only function smoothly when the trade and business sectors operate without disruptions,” Cheema added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned the detention of farmer leaders, accusing the AAP government in Punjab of trying to “sabotage” the ongoing talks between the Centre and farmers.

Police action amidst rising industrial concerns

The police action comes amid increasing concerns from industrialists in Punjab, who have been vocal about the financial losses they have suffered due to the prolonged closure of highways.

Earlier in the day, signs of a potential police crackdown were visible as heavy police deployment was observed at the two protest sites. This took place while farmer leaders were engaged in discussions with the central delegation in Chandigarh.

The protesting farmers, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been stationed at the Shambhu (Shambhu-Ambala) and Khanauri (Sangrur-Jind) border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after their march to Delhi was blocked by security forces.

Their protest has been centered around multiple demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

In Chandigarh, discussions between farmer leaders and a central delegation to address various farmer demands ended without resolution.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after a meeting lasting over three hours, said, “The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. The discussions took place in a positive and constructive manner. The talks will continue. The next meeting will take place on May 4.”

With PTI inputs