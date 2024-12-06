Tear gas, barricades: Massive standoff between farmers, police at Delhi border | Photos

Farmers marching to Delhi called off their protest after a standoff with police at the Delhi-Haryana border. The farmers, who began their foot march at 1 pm on Friday, were stopped near the Shambhu border by a multilayered barricading erected by the Haryana police. The farmers are protesting to force the Centre for a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops. Farmers stand next to the barricades at Shambhu border after commencing their foot march to Delhi.(PTI)

The police cited a prohibitory order clamped under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which bans any unlawful assembly of five or more persons in the district.

The situation turned volatile as the cops used teargas to disperse the farmers as they approached the barricades. The farmers removed metal barricades and spikes but were unable to push through the jersey barricades and cemented wall-like structures.

The farmers, gathered under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been demanding the Centre give them a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

They have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by the police.

Farmers' demands

The farmers' march to Delhi has been a point of contention since February 13, when security forces had previously blocked their attempt to enter the capital.

In view of the protest, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 11 villages of Ambala district till December 9. The ban has been imposed to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms.

The farmers' demands include a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops, farm debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm laborers, and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.