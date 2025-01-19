Menu Explore
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on hunger strike since Nov 26, agrees to take medical aid

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2025 12:53 AM IST

Farmers earlier said Dallewal's condition was “critical.” Dallewal has lost about 20 kg and has refused any medical aid during his fasting, they said

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike since November 26, agreed to take medical assistance, farmer leader Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande said on Sunday, PTI reported.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on hunger strike since November 26, 2024. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on hunger strike since November 26, 2024. (ANI)

While Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered day 54th, however, clarified that he will not end his indefinite fast till a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops is given, Hardojhande informed.

Farmers earlier said Dallewal's condition was “critical.” Dallewal has lost about 20kg and has refused any medical aid during his fasting, they said.

On Saturday, 10 more farmers began a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point. The number of fasting farmers has now increased to 121.

The development comes after the Centre agreed to hold a meeting with Punjab's protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh to discuss their demands, thus ending a stalemate over the resumption of a dialogue with the agitators, who have been demanding a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops.

Earlier on Saturday, a delegation of officials from the Union agriculture ministry, led by Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan, met Dallewal and held a meeting with the representatives of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, which are spearheading the agitation for the last 11 months.

