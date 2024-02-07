Punjab man shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar; 1 critically injured: Police

A resident of Punjab was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Wednesday, the police said. Another person was seriously injured in the attack. Families of three young men from Rajouri, who were killed in a ‘staged’ encounter by an army captain in Amshipora of Shopian district in July 2020, have appealed Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to fulfil his promise of providing government jobs to them. (ANI file)

The deceased has been identified as Amritpal Singh from Amritsar. He was attacked in Srinagar's Shaheed Gunj area, which has been cordoned off by security forces.

"Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, who succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on X.

Unidentified officials told PTI that Singh was shot by the terrorists from point-blank range with an AK rifle at around 7 pm.

They said Singh died on the spot while another non-local worker, identified as Rohit (25), was hit by the bullets in the abdomen. He also hails from Amritsar and is undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital in the city.

Leaders of the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party condemned the attack on the residents of Punjab.

"JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah are shocked and disgusted by the barbaric incident that took the life of Amrit Pal Singh in Shala Kadal, Srinagar. Their heartfelt condolences go out to his family," the party said in a social media post.

"Violence should have no place in our society and such acts of barbarity only serve to hinder the progress & peace we strive for," the post added.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned the "dastardly attack" and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured person.

This is the first attack by terrorists on a non-local in Kashmir this year, according to PTI. Last year, the terrorists carried out several attacks on non-local workers in the valley including in Anantnag and Shopian districts.

(With inputs from PTI)