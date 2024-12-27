Punjab: 8 killed after bus falls into drain in Bathinda

At least eight people were killed in a bus accident in Punjab's Bathinda on Friday, Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill said adding that five died on the spot while three succumbed to serious injuries during treatment. The private bus was on the way from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda city when it skidded and fell into a drain.(HT)

Gill was briefed by the Bathinda civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Singla when the MLA visited Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital in Bathinda city where 18 injured passengers are currently being treated.

“Five died on the spot while three succumbed to serious injuries during treatment. Nearly 18 are being treated at the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital. The health officials have instructed to ensure treatment,” Gill told HT.

The accident occurred near Jiwan Singh Wala village in Bathinda when a bus fell into a drain after crashing a bridge. A rescue operation is underway with the help of NDRF, police and locals.

The private bus was on the way from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda city when it skidded and fell into a drain. Top civil and police officials are on the spot to supervise rescue operations.

Identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed by the district authorities.

Eyewitnesses said the bus crashed through the railing of a bridge before it fell into the filthy drain.

District officials said it was raining in Bathinda when the accident occurred and the cause of the mishap will be probed.

Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said soon after the accident, villagers rushed to rescue and they managed to save lives. A detailed investigation is underway to confirm how many people were onboard.

Soon after the accident, district officials, including DC Parray and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal, rushed to the spot.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited)