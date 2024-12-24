Mumbai: Boy, 6, dies as SUV crash-lands on bonnet of his car

A six-year-old boy died in a freak accident in Vashi area of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai with an SUV hitting a road median and its rear part landing on the bonnet of the car the boy was travelling in. The deceased was identified as Harsh Arethia, who was travelling with his father and three cousins, the officer said.(Pixabay/representative)

The incident took place late Saturday night, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The deceased was identified as Harsh Arethia, who was travelling with his father and three cousins, the officer said.

"The SUV hit a road median and its rear part rose some 7 feet in the air and then crash landed on the bonnet of the car in which deceased Harsh Arethia was travelling along with his father and three cousins," the officer said.

A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered against SUV driver, identified as Vinod Pachade, a resident of Ghansoli, Vashi police station API Dipak Gavit said.

The complaint was filed by Hrash's father Mavji Arethia.

Truck runs over people on footpath in Pune

In another accident from Maharashtra, two toddlers and a man were killed and six other persons injured after a truck ran over people sleeping on a footpath in Pune city in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The incident took place at 12.55 am on the footpath in Wagholi area where several persons were sleeping, they said.

The victims comprised labourers and their family members hailing from Amravati. The labourers had come to Pune a couple of days back in search of jobs, the police said.

The truck driver, identified as Gajanan Totre (26), was arrested after the incident and his medical test was being done to ascertain if he was driving under the influence of alcohol, an official said.

"There were many people sleeping on the footpath near Kesnand Phata area, most of them labourers. They were run over by a truck, leading to the death of three persons," a senior police official said. The deceased have been identified as Vaibhavi Pawar (1), Vaibhav Pawar (2) and Vishal Pawar (22), the police said. The six injured persons - Janki Pawar (21), Rinisha Pawar (18), Roshan Bhosale (9), Nagesh Pawar (27), Darshan Vairal (18) and Aalisha Pawar (47) - were admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital, they added.

Pune Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Manoj Patil said the truck driver lost control over the wheels near Wagholi police station and rammed his vehicle into several people sleeping on the footpath at 12.55 am.