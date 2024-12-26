Days after Jaipur LPG truck mishap, vehicles in flames on Gujarat highway in chemical tanker accident; 2 dead

At least two people were killed in a chemical tanker accident on Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway in Gujarat, sparking a massive blaze which engulfed several vehicles late last night, similar to last week's LPG truck mishap of Rajasthan's Jaipur which killed 19 people. Visuals showed multiple vehicles on fire and several fire tenders at the spot on Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway(X/PTI)

While details were emerging of the Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway accident, visuals shared by news agency PTI showed multiple vehicles on fire and several fire tenders at the spot, engaged in an operation to douse the blaze.

On December 20, an LPG tanker collided with a truck on Jaipur-Ajmer highway, leading to a massive fireball that turned a stretch of road into an inferno. While 11 persons died on the day of the incident, the toll later went up to 19 as a few people injured in the mishap succumbed.

Jaipur tanker blast

The death toll in the Jaipur tanker fire incident increased to 19 on Thursday a man succumbing to his severe burn injuries at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital of the city.

SMS hospital superintendent Dr Sushil Bhati confirmed the death.

"Currently, 11 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital," he said, adding that two or three of them are likely to be discharged on Thursday.

Lalaram (28), who died on Thursday, had 60-per cent burn injuries and was on a ventilator. Three more patients are on ventilator support.

The body has been shifted to the hospital's mortuary for post-mortem.

Lalaram's friend Ramavtar said the victim was a security guard in an IT company at the Mahindra SEZ. He was on his way to work on a motorcycle when he got trapped in the fire.

"He had a morning shift that day. He was a resident of Sanganer but had shifted to the Kanota area on the Agra highway sometime ago. He was on a motorcycle when the incident happened," news agency PTI quoted Ramavtar as saying.