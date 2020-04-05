e-paper
Home / India News / Punjab’s first Covid-19 casualty’s son recovers, 7 more family members test negative

Punjab’s first Covid-19 casualty’s son recovers, 7 more family members test negative

Coronavirus Update: The 70-year-old Punjab man, who died on March 18 because of the Covid-19 disease, infected 27 of his contacts including 14 of his family members.

india Updated: Apr 05, 2020 17:24 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
A senior medical officer said that a second sample of the seven family members, who have tested negative for coronavirus,will be collected on Monday, April 6.
A senior medical officer said that a second sample of the seven family members, who have tested negative for coronavirus,will be collected on Monday, April 6.(Yogendra Kumar/HT Photo used for representational purpose only)
         

The 35-year-old son of the first person to die of the coronavirus disease in Punjab tested negative for the second time on Sunday, health officials in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar said.

The man had tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday as well and will be discharged from the Civil Hospital soon, officials said.

Vinay Bublani, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar’s deputy commissioner, said the development was good news and that it was a ray of hope. “I am very happy,” Bublani said.

The 70-year-old man, who died on March 18 because of the coronavirus disease, infected 27 of his contacts including 14 of his family members.

Seven other members of the family also tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.

“We will collect the second sample of the seven family members, who have tested negative for coronavirus, on Monday too,” Dr Harwinder Singh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar’s senior medical officer, said.

Singh said they provided the best treatment to the family members and the credit goes to all doctors and medical staff.

Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Covid-19 doubling rate in India at 4.1 days: Govt
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
Covid-19 cases climb to 3,374, 79 deaths reported so far: Health Ministry
‘Will do all we can’: How PM Modi responded to Trump’s request on Covid-19 drug
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
