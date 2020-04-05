Punjab’s first Covid-19 casualty’s son recovers, 7 more family members test negative

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 17:24 IST

The 35-year-old son of the first person to die of the coronavirus disease in Punjab tested negative for the second time on Sunday, health officials in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar said.

The man had tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday as well and will be discharged from the Civil Hospital soon, officials said.

Vinay Bublani, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar’s deputy commissioner, said the development was good news and that it was a ray of hope. “I am very happy,” Bublani said.

The 70-year-old man, who died on March 18 because of the coronavirus disease, infected 27 of his contacts including 14 of his family members.

Seven other members of the family also tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.

“We will collect the second sample of the seven family members, who have tested negative for coronavirus, on Monday too,” Dr Harwinder Singh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar’s senior medical officer, said.

Singh said they provided the best treatment to the family members and the credit goes to all doctors and medical staff.