Punjab: US resident shot at inside Amritsar home as mother, son watch | Video

A non-resident Indian (NRI) was shot by two assailants at his house in a village in Punjab's Amritsar district on Saturday morning. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras inside the house, and the purported video is being shared widely on social media. US citizen shot inside home in Punjab as mother, son watches; video captured

In the video, two men wearing a turban can be seen entering the US resident's house in Amritsar and shooting at him. Three shots were fired at the man, identified as Sukhchain Singh, as his mother and son can be seen crying and pleading for mercy from the assailants.

However, the attackers did not pay heed and shot Singh in the head and the neck, reported The Indian Express.

Singh is currently undergoing treatment. However, his condition is not yet known.

While, the police have assured that the accused would be arrested soon, said media reports.

SAD president slams Punjab govt

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Badal president Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out over the law and order situation in Punjab over the incident.

Sharing the video, Badal said, “The law and order situation in Punjab has completely deteriorated. I am very saddened to see the current state of Punjab.”

“This morning, in Daburji, Sri Amritsar Sahib, miscreants openly fired shots after entering the house of our NRI brother Sukhchain Singh. The mother was pleading with folded hands to save her son, and the innocent child was doing the same to save his father, but the heartless criminals did not listen. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, such incidents are happening every day under your rule. Punjabis are not even safe in their own homes," he wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Badal further demanded CM Mann's resignation “on moral grounds”.

“I pray for the recovery of Sukhchain Singh, who is severely injured and undergoing treatment,” he added.