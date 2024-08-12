Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.76 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 13, 2024 39.55 °C Scattered clouds August 14, 2024 42.16 °C Sky is clear August 15, 2024 41.29 °C Light rain August 16, 2024 34.72 °C Light rain August 17, 2024 34.04 °C Light rain August 18, 2024 33.79 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 35.84 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.77 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Light rain Chennai 31.51 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.05 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.68 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.99 °C Light rain Delhi 34.21 °C Light rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 12, 2024, is 38.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.76 °C and 39.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.76 °C and 40.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.With temperatures ranging between 29.76 °C and 39.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 52.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

