Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.59 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024
Aug 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on August 14, 2024, is 40.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.59 °C and 42.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.97 °C and 42.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.59 °C and 42.78 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 152.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 15, 2024
|41.61 °C
|Light rain
|August 16, 2024
|41.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|35.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|38.31 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 19, 2024
|38.95 °C
|Few clouds
|August 20, 2024
|39.04 °C
|Light rain
|August 21, 2024
|38.34 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.26 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.9 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|29.01 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.57 °C
|Moderate rain
