Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 16, 2024 39.21 °C Light rain August 17, 2024 35.44 °C Heavy intensity rain August 18, 2024 35.06 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 36.94 °C Broken clouds August 20, 2024 37.07 °C Scattered clouds August 21, 2024 38.65 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 38.49 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.17 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 31.53 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.47 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.76 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 33.87 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 15, 2024, is 40.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.02 °C and 41.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.64 °C and 39.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.With temperatures ranging between 33.02 °C and 41.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 173.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024

