Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024
Aug 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on August 15, 2024, is 40.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.02 °C and 41.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.64 °C and 39.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
With temperatures ranging between 33.02 °C and 41.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 173.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 16, 2024
|39.21 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|35.44 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 18, 2024
|35.06 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|36.94 °C
|Broken clouds
|August 20, 2024
|37.07 °C
|Scattered clouds
|August 21, 2024
|38.65 °C
|Light rain
|August 22, 2024
|38.49 °C
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.17 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Kolkata
|31.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.47 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.32 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.87 °C
|Scattered clouds
