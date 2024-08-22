Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.18 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 23, 2024 40.78 °C Light rain August 24, 2024 40.36 °C Sky is clear August 25, 2024 39.9 °C Sky is clear August 26, 2024 40.99 °C Heavy intensity rain August 27, 2024 26.17 °C Moderate rain August 28, 2024 29.02 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 29.89 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.43 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.91 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.15 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.75 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.07 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 22, 2024, is 39.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.18 °C and 40.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.02 °C and 40.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.With temperatures ranging between 31.18 °C and 40.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 63.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

