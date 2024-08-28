Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.95 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on August 28, 2024, is 28.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.95 °C and 29.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.37 °C and 33.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 75.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 29, 2024
|32.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|33.32 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 31, 2024
|32.52 °C
|Light rain
|September 1, 2024
|34.89 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 2, 2024
|36.31 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 3, 2024
|38.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 4, 2024
|37.98 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024
