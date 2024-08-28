Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.95 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 29, 2024 32.69 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 33.32 °C Heavy intensity rain August 31, 2024 32.52 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 34.89 °C Sky is clear September 2, 2024 36.31 °C Sky is clear September 3, 2024 38.05 °C Sky is clear September 4, 2024 37.98 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.66 °C Light rain Chennai 26.73 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.16 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.79 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.72 °C Light rain Delhi 32.29 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 28, 2024, is 28.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.95 °C and 29.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.37 °C and 33.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 75.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

