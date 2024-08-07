 Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.24 °C, check weather forecast for August 7, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.24 °C, check weather forecast for August 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 7, 2024, is 39.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.24 °C and 39.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 07:31 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.81 °C and 39.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

With temperatures ranging between 32.24 °C and 39.86 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 98.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 8, 2024 37.8 °C Moderate rain
August 9, 2024 38.59 °C Light rain
August 10, 2024 37.5 °C Light rain
August 11, 2024 37.63 °C Light rain
August 12, 2024 33.64 °C Light rain
August 13, 2024 35.5 °C Light rain
August 14, 2024 40.08 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.35 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.93 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.71 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 22.98 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Light rain
Delhi 29.36 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Punjab weather update on August 07, 2024
Punjab weather update on August 07, 2024

