Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 17, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.55 °C and 23.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Punjab today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 18, 2024 21.61 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 22.16 Scattered clouds December 20, 2024 21.72 Sky is clear December 21, 2024 19.70 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 19.61 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 20.84 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 19.73 Scattered clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.14 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.3 °C Few clouds Chennai 24.25 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.23 °C Sky is clear

