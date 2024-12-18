Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 18, 2024
Dec 18, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on December 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on December 18, 2024, is 21.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.53 °C and 22.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 07:32 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.3 °C and 22.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 19, 2024
|21.74
|Overcast clouds
|December 20, 2024
|21.19
|Sky is clear
|December 21, 2024
|20.59
|Sky is clear
|December 22, 2024
|19.24
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|20.40
|Sky is clear
|December 24, 2024
|19.55
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|19.39
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
