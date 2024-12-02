Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.06 °C, check weather forecast for December 2, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on December 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on December 2, 2024, is 26.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.06 °C and 27.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.2 °C and 27.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 192.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 2, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 3, 2024
|26.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 4, 2024
|26.21 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 5, 2024
|24.57 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 6, 2024
|23.22 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 7, 2024
|22.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 8, 2024
|21.17 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 9, 2024
|20.73 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
