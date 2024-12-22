Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 22, 2024
Dec 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on December 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on December 22, 2024, is 20.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.91 °C and 22.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 07:35 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.06 °C and 22.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 370.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 23, 2024
|20.97
|Sky is clear
|December 24, 2024
|21.08
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|21.14
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|20.46
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|20.78
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|20.56
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|19.94
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
