Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 23, 2024
Dec 23, 2024 07:02 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on December 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on December 23, 2024, is 20.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.27 °C and 22.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:35 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.73 °C and 21.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 24, 2024
|20.64
|Light rain
|December 25, 2024
|20.10
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|21.21
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|20.65
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|20.64
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|19.77
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|20.74
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
