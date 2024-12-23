Menu Explore
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 23, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 23, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on December 23, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on December 23, 2024, is 20.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.27 °C and 22.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:35 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.73 °C and 21.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Punjab weather update on December 23, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 24, 202420.64Light rain
December 25, 202420.10Sky is clear
December 26, 202421.21Sky is clear
December 27, 202420.65Sky is clear
December 28, 202420.64Sky is clear
December 29, 202419.77Sky is clear
December 30, 202420.74Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.5 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata22.18 °C Few clouds
Chennai27.19 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru24.26 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.94 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.55 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.87 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
