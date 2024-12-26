Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 26, 2024
Dec 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on December 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on December 26, 2024, is 21.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.31 °C and 22.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 07:36 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 27, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.31 °C and 22.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 27, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.31 °C and 22.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 27, 2024
|21.75
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|21.75
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|21.29
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|19.78
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|20.08
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|20.58
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|20.96
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 26, 2024
SHARE
Copy