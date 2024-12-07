Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.4 °C, check weather forecast for December 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 8, 2024 20.94 °C Scattered clouds December 9, 2024 21.29 °C Sky is clear December 10, 2024 18.97 °C Sky is clear December 11, 2024 19.39 °C Sky is clear December 12, 2024 19.43 °C Sky is clear December 13, 2024 20.06 °C Sky is clear December 14, 2024 20.66 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.35 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.62 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.1 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.0 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.4 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.64 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 21.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on December 7, 2024, is 23.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.4 °C and 24.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:25 AM and will set at 05:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 8, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.71 °C and 22.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 245.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 7, 2024

