Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 1, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 01, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on January 1, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on January 1, 2025, is 21.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.69 °C and 23.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:38 AM and will set at 05:49 PM.

Punjab weather update on January 01, 2025
Punjab weather update on January 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.76 °C and 23.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 2, 202521.80Broken clouds
January 3, 202522.69Overcast clouds
January 4, 202523.94Sky is clear
January 5, 202522.30Sky is clear
January 6, 202520.85Sky is clear
January 7, 202518.17Sky is clear
January 8, 202518.63Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.95 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata19.27 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.63 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.24 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad24.84 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.82 °C Sky is clear
Delhi15.99 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
