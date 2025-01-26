Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 9.35 °C, check weather forecast for January 26, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 26, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on January 26, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on January 26, 2025, is 24.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.35 °C and 26.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 5% and the wind speed is 5 km/h. The sun rose at 07:35 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.

Punjab weather update on January 26, 2025
Punjab weather update on January 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 27, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.36 °C and 26.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 7%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 206.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 27, 202524.01Sky is clear
January 28, 202524.65Sky is clear
January 29, 202525.67Sky is clear
January 30, 202523.12Scattered clouds
January 31, 202521.61Sky is clear
February 1, 202522.57Sky is clear
February 2, 202523.13Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.63 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.05 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.21 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru24.36 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad27.3 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad24.9 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.49 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On