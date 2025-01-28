Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 10.81 °C, check weather forecast for January 28, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on January 28, 2025, is 25.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.81 °C and 27.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 07:34 AM and will set at 06:12 PM. Punjab weather update on January 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.3 °C and 26.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 7%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 312.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 29, 2025 25.28 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 24.33 Sky is clear January 31, 2025 23.01 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 21.64 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 21.54 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 21.75 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 23.20 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.39 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 20.25 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.75 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.3 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.28 °C Broken clouds Delhi 18.01 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.