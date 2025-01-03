Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.84 °C, check weather forecast for January 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on January 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on January 3, 2025, is 23.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.84 °C and 24.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 07:38 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 4, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.06 °C and 25.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 4, 2025
|23.25
|Sky is clear
|January 5, 2025
|23.63
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|22.32
|Sky is clear
|January 7, 2025
|20.01
|Sky is clear
|January 8, 2025
|18.89
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|19.12
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|19.14
|Scattered clouds
