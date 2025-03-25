Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.6 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 25, 2025, is 36.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.6 °C and 38.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 7% and the wind speed is 7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:54 PM. Punjab weather update on March 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.17 °C and 38.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.6 °C and 38.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 210.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 26, 2025 36.89 Overcast clouds March 27, 2025 36.96 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 34.05 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 26.91 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 28.28 Sky is clear March 31, 2025 32.12 Sky is clear April 1, 2025 33.64 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.22 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.75 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.2 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 33.45 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.5 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.