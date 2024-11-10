Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 10, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on November 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on November 10, 2024, is 29.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 34.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, November 11, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.35 °C and 33.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 313.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 11, 2024
|31.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 12, 2024
|30.38 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 13, 2024
|30.69 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 14, 2024
|30.27 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 15, 2024
|30.62 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 16, 2024
|29.01 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|28.45 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
