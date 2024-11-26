Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.32 °C, check weather forecast for November 26, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on November 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on November 26, 2024, is 24.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.32 °C and 28.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 05:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.79 °C and 28.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 164.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 27, 2024
|26.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 28, 2024
|25.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 29, 2024
|25.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 30, 2024
|25.91 °C
|Few clouds
|December 1, 2024
|25.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 2, 2024
|26.08 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 3, 2024
|26.34 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
