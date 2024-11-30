Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.65 °C, check weather forecast for November 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 1, 2024 27.22 °C Sky is clear December 2, 2024 25.66 °C Overcast clouds December 3, 2024 25.06 °C Sky is clear December 4, 2024 24.84 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 24.28 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 23.75 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 22.4 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.63 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.71 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 24.39 °C Very heavy rain Bengaluru 21.16 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.24 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 24.35 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.75 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on November 30, 2024, is 23.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.65 °C and 27.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 1, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.95 °C and 28.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 333.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

