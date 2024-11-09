Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.2 °C, check weather forecast for November 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 10, 2024 32.21 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 31.61 °C Few clouds November 12, 2024 30.97 °C Scattered clouds November 13, 2024 31.52 °C Sky is clear November 14, 2024 31.0 °C Broken clouds November 15, 2024 30.26 °C Broken clouds November 16, 2024 30.4 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.49 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.5 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.03 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 25.1 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 30.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.46 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on November 9, 2024, is 29.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.2 °C and 34.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.0 °C and 34.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 349.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.