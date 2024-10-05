Menu Explore
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.61 °C, check weather forecast for October 5, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on October 5, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on October 5, 2024, is 35.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.61 °C and 40.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 6, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.73 °C and 40.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.61 °C and 40.51 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 150.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 6, 2024 38.3 °C Sky is clear
October 7, 2024 38.05 °C Sky is clear
October 8, 2024 36.63 °C Light rain
October 9, 2024 36.64 °C Light rain
October 10, 2024 32.43 °C Light rain
October 11, 2024 33.97 °C Sky is clear
October 12, 2024 35.59 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 5, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.02 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.66 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.25 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 20.72 °C Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad 29.14 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 29.94 °C Few clouds
Delhi 34.89 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Punjab weather update on October 05, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
