Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.18 °C, check weather forecast for September 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 2, 2024 37.75 °C Sky is clear September 3, 2024 38.49 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 34.22 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 36.36 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 37.2 °C Sky is clear September 7, 2024 37.15 °C Light rain September 8, 2024 37.73 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.69 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.35 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.78 °C Light rain Hyderabad 22.28 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 31.28 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.67 °C Light rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 1, 2024, is 36.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.18 °C and 37.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 2, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.27 °C and 38.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.With temperatures ranging between 29.18 °C and 37.51 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 71.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

