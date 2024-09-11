Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.14 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on September 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on September 11, 2024, is 38.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.14 °C and 39.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.73 °C and 40.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.14 °C and 39.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 153.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 12, 2024
|39.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 13, 2024
|40.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 14, 2024
|36.81 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 15, 2024
|34.53 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 16, 2024
|35.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 17, 2024
|38.02 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 18, 2024
|37.98 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
