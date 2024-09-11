Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.14 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 12, 2024 39.14 °C Sky is clear September 13, 2024 40.05 °C Sky is clear September 14, 2024 36.81 °C Sky is clear September 15, 2024 34.53 °C Sky is clear September 16, 2024 35.16 °C Sky is clear September 17, 2024 38.02 °C Sky is clear September 18, 2024 37.98 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.09 °C Moderate rain Chennai 34.07 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.77 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.32 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.47 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 11, 2024, is 38.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.14 °C and 39.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.73 °C and 40.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.With temperatures ranging between 29.14 °C and 39.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 153.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

