Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.37 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 13, 2024 38.15 °C Sky is clear September 14, 2024 36.88 °C Sky is clear September 15, 2024 36.64 °C Sky is clear September 16, 2024 39.02 °C Sky is clear September 17, 2024 38.38 °C Sky is clear September 18, 2024 37.64 °C Sky is clear September 19, 2024 38.87 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.88 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.18 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.84 °C Broken clouds Delhi 23.23 °C Very heavy rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 12, 2024, is 38.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.37 °C and 39.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.01 °C and 40.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.With temperatures ranging between 29.37 °C and 39.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 149.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.