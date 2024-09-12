 Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.37 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.37 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on September 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 12, 2024, is 38.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.37 °C and 39.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.01 °C and 40.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.37 °C and 39.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 149.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 13, 2024 38.15 °C Sky is clear
September 14, 2024 36.88 °C Sky is clear
September 15, 2024 36.64 °C Sky is clear
September 16, 2024 39.02 °C Sky is clear
September 17, 2024 38.38 °C Sky is clear
September 18, 2024 37.64 °C Sky is clear
September 19, 2024 38.87 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.5 °C Light rain
Kolkata 32.08 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.24 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.88 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 27.18 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad 29.84 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 23.23 °C Very heavy rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Punjab weather update on September 12, 2024
Punjab weather update on September 12, 2024

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On