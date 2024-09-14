Menu Explore
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.91 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on September 14, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 14, 2024, is 38.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.91 °C and 40.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.49 °C and 40.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.91 °C and 40.41 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 208.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 15, 2024 38.97 °C Sky is clear
September 16, 2024 40.25 °C Sky is clear
September 17, 2024 39.96 °C Sky is clear
September 18, 2024 40.33 °C Sky is clear
September 19, 2024 40.24 °C Sky is clear
September 20, 2024 41.03 °C Sky is clear
September 21, 2024 42.23 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.44 °C Light rain
Kolkata 25.59 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 32.44 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 26.51 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.26 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 29.33 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 29.88 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Punjab weather update on September 14, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
