Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.91 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 15, 2024 38.97 °C Sky is clear September 16, 2024 40.25 °C Sky is clear September 17, 2024 39.96 °C Sky is clear September 18, 2024 40.33 °C Sky is clear September 19, 2024 40.24 °C Sky is clear September 20, 2024 41.03 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 42.23 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.44 °C Light rain Kolkata 25.59 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.51 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.33 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 29.88 °C Light rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 14, 2024, is 38.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.91 °C and 40.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.49 °C and 40.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.With temperatures ranging between 27.91 °C and 40.41 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 208.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

