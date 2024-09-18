Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.59 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 19, 2024 38.82 °C Sky is clear September 20, 2024 39.88 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 40.89 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 42.0 °C Sky is clear September 23, 2024 42.98 °C Sky is clear September 24, 2024 41.51 °C Sky is clear September 25, 2024 40.98 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.86 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.86 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.81 °C Light rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 18, 2024, is 38.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.59 °C and 40.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.36 °C and 40.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.With temperatures ranging between 27.59 °C and 40.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 150.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.