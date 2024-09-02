Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.26 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 3, 2024 38.29 °C Heavy intensity rain September 4, 2024 33.81 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 36.35 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 38.4 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 38.45 °C Light rain September 8, 2024 38.94 °C Light rain September 9, 2024 38.98 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 24.38 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain Chennai 32.32 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 21.38 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.5 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.01 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 2, 2024, is 38.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.26 °C and 39.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.39 °C and 38.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.With temperatures ranging between 30.26 °C and 39.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 104.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.