 Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.26 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.26 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024

By hindustan times.com
Sep 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on September 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 2, 2024, is 38.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.26 °C and 39.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.39 °C and 38.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

With temperatures ranging between 30.26 °C and 39.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 104.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 3, 2024 38.29 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 4, 2024 33.81 °C Light rain
September 5, 2024 36.35 °C Light rain
September 6, 2024 38.4 °C Light rain
September 7, 2024 38.45 °C Light rain
September 8, 2024 38.94 °C Light rain
September 9, 2024 38.98 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 24.38 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.32 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 21.38 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.5 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 33.01 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
