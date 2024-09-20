Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.59 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 21, 2024 39.09 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 41.15 °C Sky is clear September 23, 2024 41.28 °C Sky is clear September 24, 2024 40.51 °C Sky is clear September 25, 2024 40.32 °C Sky is clear September 26, 2024 40.41 °C Sky is clear September 27, 2024 38.37 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.61 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 32.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.66 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 26.38 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.81 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Few clouds Delhi 32.71 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 20, 2024, is 36.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.59 °C and 38.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.16 °C and 40.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.With temperatures ranging between 25.59 °C and 38.17 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 142.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

